Asheville man pleads guilty to kidnapping, child sex crimes, police say

Coleton Lynn Sprinkle
Coleton Lynn Sprinkle(Asheville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man has been sentenced to prison for sex crimes involving minors.

According to the department, police uncovered three juvenile sexual assault victims of 23-year-old Coleton Lynn Sprinkle during their separate but related investigations.

Police said Sprinkles pled guilty to two counts of statutory sex offenses, three counts of first-degree kidnapping and one count of indecent liberties with a minor for an arrest made back in July of 2021.

Sprinkle was sentenced to serve a minimum of 240 to a maximum of 348 months in prison.

Police mentioned Sprinkle will register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victims for the remainder of his natural life.

