CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $50K Powerball ticket sold in Upstate
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In Wednesday night’s drawing, a Powerball player in the Upstate who added Double Play to their Powerball® ticket in Mauldin, won $50,000.
The ticket was sold at Kellets Korner Inc. at 602 North Main Street in Mauldin.
The Powerball numbers were: 15-32-35-42-47 and PB: 23
The Double Play ticket matched four of the first five ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball® number at odds of 1 in 913,129.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
For more information on claiming prizes, click here.
