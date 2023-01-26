CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $50K Powerball ticket sold in Upstate

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In Wednesday night’s drawing, a Powerball player in the Upstate who added Double Play to their Powerball® ticket in Mauldin, won $50,000.

The ticket was sold at Kellets Korner Inc. at 602 North Main Street in Mauldin.

The Powerball numbers were: 15-32-35-42-47 and PB: 23

The Double Play ticket matched four of the first five ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball® number at odds of 1 in 913,129.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

