CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $50K Powerball ticket sold in Upstate

Powerball generic
Powerball generic(FOX Carolina)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In Wednesday night’s drawing, a Powerball player in the Upstate who added Double Play to their Powerball® ticket in Mauldin, won $50,000.

The ticket was sold at Kellets Korner Inc. at 602 North Main Street in Mauldin.

The Powerball numbers were: 15-32-35-42-47 and PB: 23

The Double Play ticket matched four of the first five ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball® number at odds of 1 in 913,129.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

For more information on claiming prizes, click here.

MORE NEWS: ‘I’m going to win’: Jackson County man predicts big lottery win

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh, center, and his legal team stands as Judge Clifton Newsman enters the courtroom...
WATCH LIVE: First deputy on scene testifies in Murdaugh murder trial
On the Town: 1/26
On the Town: 1/26
generic downtown Spartanburg
Spartanburg County’s 2022 projects attracted $3.2 bil in investments
$458,841 jackpot makes Jackson County man’s prediction come true
'I'm going to win': Jackson County man predicts big lottery win