Day 4: Murdaugh trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday afternoon, state prosecutors and Alex Murdaugh’s defense team selected the jury for his trial where he is charged with two counts of murder and both gave opening statements.

Court was adjourned shortly before 5 p.m. and will resume again at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Watch the full opening statements from both sides here:

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters gives opening statements in murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.

Dick Harpootlian, one of the defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, gives his opening statement in the murder trial.

We will live stream the trial in the FOX Carolina News streaming and mobile apps, and on the FOX Carolina website.

Please note, the live stream may be muted for several minutes at a time when attorneys approach the bench to discuss confidential information with the judge.

LIVE BLOG

Below are live updates from the courtroom:

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul. The victims were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

For complete coverage of the investigations connected to the Murdaugh family, click here to visit the Murdaugh Trial section at FOXCarolina.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.