Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants.

Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals. They added that he had no shirt or pants on at the time.

Deputies described Parker as around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.