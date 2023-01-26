Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants

Calvin Parker
Calvin Parker(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants.

Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals. They added that he had no shirt or pants on at the time.

Deputies described Parker as around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A recent poll from SC Policy Council finds 60% of voters support school choice legislation. ...
School choice legislation a priority for SC Senate, parents and educators weigh pros and cons
Opening statements in trial
Experts discuss opening statements and attorneys in Murdaugh murder trial
Gaffney man sentenced
Gaffney man sentenced after 2018 crash that injured officer
Four more charged in Greenwood shooting
4 more charged in Greenwood shooting that killed man, unborn child