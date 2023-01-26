Deputies searching for man after car found near overlook on Blue Ridge Parkway

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Ray Berry Osha, a missing man whose car was found on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Deputies said they began searching for Osha after Blue Ridge Parkway Law Enforcement asked them to help with canine tracking.

Soon after deputies were called, officials found Osha’s vehicle at the Pink Bed’s Overlook, a closed section of the Blue Ridge Parkway. They added that it looked like Osha’s car had driven through a locked gate to get to the area.

Multiple agencies are currently searching for Osha and plan to continue tomorrow if he is not found. Anyone with information regarding Osha is asked to call the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3168.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.