‘Finding the light’: Upstate woman living with Seasonal Affective Disorder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lack of sunlight this time of the year leads to many not feeling like themselves and struggling to just be. It’s a condition known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD),

Karen Culbertson, a Greer resident, has been diagnosed with SAD. She said when the seasons change, it affects her mood, thought pattern and her day-to-day life.

“I’d get to work and I’d start crying,” Culbertson said. “On the way home from work I’d just start crying. I’d get home and I would cry. My husband got upset because he didn’t know what to do.”

Culbertson is now almost 60 years old and has worked as a church assistant for close to 40 years. She was forced to take an early retirement in 2022 because things got really bad on the job.

Culbertson deals with sadness, irritability, isolation and more but there are solutions. The most successful for her has been light therapy.

“In the winter time you have less days of sunlight and then you have more rainy and gloomy days,” she said. “We use the light therapy because it mimics the sun.”

In terms of Culbertson being able to cope, she also credits her doctors, her therapist, the support of her granddaughter who she home schools and her husband who has been in her life since the age of 12 years old.

Culbertson says it’s all about finding ways to help her push through the frequent sadness.

She is in a constant fight to find light at the end of the tunnel and she’s not giving up.

