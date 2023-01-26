Former Buncombe Co. pastor pleads guilty to sex offense
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a former pastor recently pleaded guilty to a felony attempted statutory sexual offense Wednesday.
Officials said Trent Holbert was sentenced to 94 to 173 months in prison as part of a plea agreement.
According to officials, the victim approved of the plea agreement that Holbert was given.
