'I'm going to win': Jackson County man predicts big lottery win

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lottery said a man from Jackson County always told people he would win big and his prediction came true when a $1 Cash 5 ticket delivered a $458,841 jackpot.

70-year-old Roosevelt Manuel III bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Catamount Pump & Go on Steeple Road in Sylva. He matched all five white balls in the Jan. 14 drawing to win the jackpot.

“I kept saying one of these days I’m going to win,” he said.

Manuel arrived at the lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $326,925.

Manual said he plans to use his winnings to help take care of his family.

