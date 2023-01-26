SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home

Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene of incident on Durbin Farms Road in Gray Court.
Jan. 26, 2023
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A large number of law enforcement officers are responding to the scene of an incident in Laurens County on Thursday afternoon.

A viewer reached out to FOX Carolina about dozens of law enforcement vehicles on Durbin Farms Road near Durbin Church Road in Gray Court.

Witnesses reported seeing a helicopter for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division flying over the scene.

SLED confirmed agents have responded to an incident in Laurens County at the request of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. They would not release any additional details at this time.

Paramedics, Laurens County EMS and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.

FOX Carolina has a crew on scene and is working to get more information.

