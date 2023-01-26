Police arrest 18-year-old caught robbing bank in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said an 18-year-old was arrested for robbing a bank in Taylors Thursday morning.

According to the department, at 9:15 a.m., police responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6011 Wade Hampton Boulevard for a reported bank robbery.

Police said they found the suspect, identified as Cyril Nile Allen Hutchins, 18, still inside the bank and arrested him.

No one was injured during the robbery.

