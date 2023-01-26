Police explain ‘boom’ heard and felt in Honea Path

Courtesy: Cheyenne Regional Airport
Courtesy: Cheyenne Regional Airport (KGWN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Honea Path Police Department explained a loud boom heard and felt in the area Thursday morning.

Police said it was a simultaneous boom from two new F18 variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Martin at the Donaldson Center.

Honea Path is directly in the test flight’s path, according to the department.

More test flights are expected throughout the week.

