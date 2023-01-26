Steve Wilks’ legal team criticizes Carolina Panther’s new hire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wigdor Law, representing former Carolina Panther interim coach Steve Wilks, criticized the team’s decision to hire Frank Reich as their head coach on Thursday.

Wigdor Law outlined their issues with the hire, arguing that Wilks deserved the job after taking over following Matt Rhule’s departure in week 5 of this past season. After being named interim head coach, Wilks led the team to a 6-6 record and nearly took the Panthers to the playoffs.

We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper(1/2) https://t.co/sC865mOZAN — WigdorLaw (@WigdorLaw) January 26, 2023

In April 2022, Wilks joined a lawsuit against the NFL, claiming there was racial discrimination in the league’s hiring practices. Wilks alleged that the Arizona Cardinals discriminated against him when they fired him in 2018 after one season as head coach.

Wilks has not released any statement on the situation. We will update this story as it develops.

