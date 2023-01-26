Steve Wilks’ legal team criticizes Carolina Panther’s new hire

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wigdor Law, representing former Carolina Panther interim coach Steve Wilks, criticized the team’s decision to hire Frank Reich as their head coach on Thursday.

Wigdor Law outlined their issues with the hire, arguing that Wilks deserved the job after taking over following Matt Rhule’s departure in week 5 of this past season. After being named interim head coach, Wilks led the team to a 6-6 record and nearly took the Panthers to the playoffs.

In April 2022, Wilks joined a lawsuit against the NFL, claiming there was racial discrimination in the league’s hiring practices. Wilks alleged that the Arizona Cardinals discriminated against him when they fired him in 2018 after one season as head coach.

Wilks has not released any statement on the situation. We will update this story as it develops.

