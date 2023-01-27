Clemson starting guard Brevin Galloway out with abdominal issue

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway (11) drives against Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly (13) during...
Clemson guard Brevin Galloway (11) drives against Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Mens Basketball announced that starting guard Brevin Galloway is day-to-day with an abdominal issue that arose Thursday.

Galloway posted videos to social media Thursday afternoon detailing the injury and the medical treatment he received.

Clemson was already shorthanded at guard before Galloway’s injury. Chase Hunter and Alex Hemenway have both missed multiple games, and the team has not indicated when they could return.

The 17-4 tigers travel to Tallahassee this weekend to take on Florida State.

