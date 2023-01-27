COCKTAIL RECIPE: Kentucky Mule

Author and cocktail expert Sam Slaughter is dreaming of warmer weather as he walks us through how to make a great Kentucky Mule.

Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.

Kentucky Mule

1 oz. Lime juice

1.5 to 2 oz. Hibiscus tea

2 oz. Bourbon

Ginger beer

Add ice to copper mug. Pour in lime juice, tea and bourbon and stir. Top off with ginger beer.

