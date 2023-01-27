COCKTAIL RECIPE: Kentucky Mule
Author and cocktail expert Sam Slaughter is dreaming of warmer weather as he walks us through how to make a great Kentucky Mule.
Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.
Kentucky Mule
1 oz. Lime juice
1.5 to 2 oz. Hibiscus tea
2 oz. Bourbon
Ginger beer
Add ice to copper mug. Pour in lime juice, tea and bourbon and stir. Top off with ginger beer.
