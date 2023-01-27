Deputies searching for 14-year-old who reportedly ran away last week

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away last week.

Deputies said Henderson was last seen on Kentmont Lane in Greer around 6:30 a.m. on January 17, wearing blue jeans and white socks. They added that he was wearing no shoes or shirt.

Deputies described Henerson as around 5 feet 5 inches tall and 128 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Henderson is asked to call 911.

