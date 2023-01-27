Driver dies following head on crash with tractor trailer

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died following a crash in Cherokee County Thursday night.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:47 p.m. along US-221 near Studebaker Road.

According to troopers, the victim was traveling along US-221 when they collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Ricky Jones.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler released the following statement on the crash.

“Jones was driver and lone occupant of a 2003 Ford pick-up truck that was headed south on Rutherfordton Highway at 3:47 p.m. Jones crossed the center line striking a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer rig traveling north head-on. Jones died on impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer rig was not injured. An autopsy has been schedule for Friday morning to assist with my investigation.”

