Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning.
The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers.
USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7 miles away Atlanta, Ga.
