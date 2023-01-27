Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning.

The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers.

USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7 miles away Atlanta, Ga.

MORE NEWS: Day 5: 2nd full day of testimony in Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.