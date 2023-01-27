Getting Answers: East Standing Springs Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox Carolina is committed to you and we’re getting answers about your Upstate road concerns.

You asked when the South Carolina Department of Transportation will fix a dangerous road in Greenville County after traffic and accidents keep piling up.

Five accidents were reported in the last two weeks where McCall Road meets East Standing Springs Road in Simpsonville.

“Everyday you hear constant brakes squealing, tires sliding, and horns blowing,” resident Amy Cornish said.

With homes backing up to East Standing Springs Road, longtime neighbors Josh Wenning and Amy Cornish are seeing more accidents than ever.

“It can be really bad. We’ve had people in trees and having to be cut out. We’ve had people have to be ambulanced off with injuries involved. Cars upside down and spun around. It can be really bad sometimes,” Josh Wenning said.

The neighbors often jump in to help.

“We often help and especially before EMS gets there. We start directing traffic sometimes and that sort of thing. So yeah, we do go out and help as much as we can,” Wenning said.

We obtained accident reports from 2020 to 2022. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to 86 accidents along the one-mile stretch of East Standing Springs Road.

The numbers have increased in the last year. In 2020, 27 accidents were reported. In 2021, 25 accidents were reported. In 2022, 34 accidents were reported.

“With the new development, it’s getting much, much worse,” Cornish said.

According to South Carolina Department of Transportation, 16,000 cars hit the intersection every day.

“It lines up from my subdivision sometimes all the way up to the other end of East Standing Springs Road,” Cornish said.

Neighbors say something needs to change.

“They need to probably at least do flashing stop signs on McCall Road on both sides. Maybe add caution lights over the intersection if they don’t put an actual traffic light there,” Cornish said.

In a statement to Fox Carolina, officials with SCDOT said, “There are no active, or upcoming Projects for E Standing Springs and McCall Roads. The District Traffic Office has recently completed a study of the intersection and sent our findings to the HQ Traffic Safety Office for further review and recommendations.”

According to SCDOT, “The Safety Office will make a site visit as well. They have to put this intersection in line to visit the site and evaluate. But 45 days to complete the site visit and review is the norm.”

We will continue following up with SCDOT and working to get answers.

