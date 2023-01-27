HAZMAT team called to oil leak in Liberty

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters called to reports of a potentially hazardous material leak at an old mill in Liberty on Wednesday.

The city administrator said when the Pickens County Fire Department arrived at the scene on Mills Avenue, they determined it was used motor oil, which was draining toward a nearby creek.

The fire department sent a HAZMAT team to block the leak from advancing closer to the creek. The Department of Health and Environmental Control also responded.

The city said during the investigation into the leak, they noticed a pool of fluid in a separate area. It was determined to be hydraulic fluid.

Advanced Environmental Options Inc. was hired to clean up the fluids. The city said they have not been informed by DHEC of any additional issues.

