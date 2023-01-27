Hot and spicy competition in the FOX Carolina Chili Cookoff

Let the smack talk begin! Hayley Spitler sets the stage for the FOX Carolina Chili Cookoff, with extra special guest judge, Big Dave Eats.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Super Bowl LVII airs February 12 on FOX Carolina. But before the big game, there’s another major competition taking place. Amateur chefs from across the station gathered for the annual FOX Carolina Chili Cookoff. And the stakes were even higher this year, as Dave McClintock, a.k.a. Big Dave Eats served as our extra special guest judge.

Cookoff Correspondent Hayley Spitler brought us the play-by-play on Access Carolina, from the beans vs. no beans debate, to some spicy smack talk from the competitors.

It's heating up at FOX Carolina, as competitors in the annual Chili Cookoff bring the spicy smack talk.
Do you prefer beans or no beans? Meat or veggie? Competitors and tasters weigh in on the annual FOX Carolina Chili Cookoff.
The competition comes to a simmer as celebrity guest judge Big Dave Eats explains how he's evaluating the entrants in the annual FOX Carolina Chili Cookoff.

