Hot and spicy competition in the FOX Carolina Chili Cookoff

Super Bowl LVII airs February 12 on FOX Carolina. But before the big game, there’s another major competition taking place. Amateur chefs from across the station gathered for the annual FOX Carolina Chili Cookoff. And the stakes were even higher this year, as Dave McClintock, a.k.a. Big Dave Eats served as our extra special guest judge.

Cookoff Correspondent Hayley Spitler brought us the play-by-play on Access Carolina, from the beans vs. no beans debate, to some spicy smack talk from the competitors.

The competition comes to a simmer as celebrity guest judge Big Dave Eats explains how he's evaluating the entrants in the annual FOX Carolina Chili Cookoff.

