Hot and spicy competition in the FOX Carolina Chili Cookoff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Super Bowl LVII airs February 12 on FOX Carolina. But before the big game, there’s another major competition taking place. Amateur chefs from across the station gathered for the annual FOX Carolina Chili Cookoff. And the stakes were even higher this year, as Dave McClintock, a.k.a. Big Dave Eats served as our extra special guest judge.
Cookoff Correspondent Hayley Spitler brought us the play-by-play on Access Carolina, from the beans vs. no beans debate, to some spicy smack talk from the competitors.
