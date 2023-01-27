Inmate charged after trying to choke guard with towel in Laurens Co.

Isaac Miller
Isaac Miller(Laurens County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that an inmate in the Laurens County Detention Center was recently charged after reportedly attacking a detention officer on January 17, 2023.

According to his warrants, 22-year-old Isaac Miller of Clinton allegedly made a towel into a weapon, wrapped it around a detention officer’s and tried to strangle them while grabbing their pepper spray.

Following this incident, Miller was charged with attempted murder and carrying of a weapon by an inmate.

SLED said the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office asked them to help wit the case.

