Missing truck, tire tracks: Testimony reveals new details about Murdaugh crime scene

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputy Jason Chapman, who was among the law enforcement officers to testify in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh on Thursday, revealed new details about the crime scene.

Chapman, who oversees special operations for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, testified that Alex Murdaugh had a “tormented” expression while at the scene where his wife and youngest son were slain in June 2021. Murdaugh was sweating, Chapman said, but didn’t cry.

“Not everyone cries, I don’t have an issue with that,” he said, but also noted that Murdaugh would have a “demeanor change” in response to some questions.

“There were times you could see reaction to different things,” Chapman said.

He testified that one of those demeanor changes occurred when investigators were looking at tire impressions in the grass.

Chapman said there were many sets of tire impressions at the scene, including one that came close to the body of Maggie Murdaugh. He said he was bothered when trying to determine the source of the tire impressions because they didn’t match Alex Murdaugh’s Chevy Suburban or a family work truck at the home.

He testified he couldn’t locate any vehicle that could have created the tire impressions.

Deputy Jason Chapman testified that a Ford F-250 belonging to Paul Murdaugh was missing from the home on Moselle Road where he was killed.

“One thing that started to bother me was, we didn’t have a vehicle,” Chapman said, when trying to determine how Maggie and Paul got to where their bodies were found. “It’s a pretty substantial distance from the residence to the kennels.”

Chapman estimated they were roughly 1,000 yards from the house.

He asked Alex Murdaugh how the victims would have gotten to the kennels. Murdaugh reportedly responded by saying he didn’t know for sure, but they “should have driven Paul’s white F-250.” Paul’s truck was not at the Moselle Road home.

Chapman said law enforcement issued a BOLO or “be on the lookout” advisory to other agencies in the area, saying the truck was possibly taken from the crime scene.

Paul’s truck was found the next day in Hampton County, Chapman testified.

