Day 6: Murdaugh murder trial to resume 9:30 a.m. Monday

Experts continue to discuss Alex Murdaugh's murder trial
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The murder trial for former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

It will be the third full day of testimony in the trial.

We will live stream the trial in the FOX Carolina News streaming and mobile apps, and on the FOX Carolina website.

You can bookmark this web page to return to the latest live trial coverage each day.

Please note, the live stream may be muted for several minutes at a time when attorneys approach the bench to discuss confidential information with the judge.

LIVE BLOG

Below are live updates from the courtroom:

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul. The victims were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

