Murdaugh trial recap: First day of testimony focuses on hours after murders

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday was the first day of testimony in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh and witnesses were first responders and dispatchers who testified about the night of the double murder.

Alex Murdaugh arrived at the courtroom at around 9:00 a.m. where he greeted the deputies escorting him but did not respond to any of the questions about seeing his son yesterday.

FIRST WITNESS

The first witness to testify was Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Daniel Greene, one of the first people to arrive at the Moselle Property after Alex Murdaugh called 911.

Greene described the area as very dark and rural. He added that it had been raining the night of the shooting. “My job is to get there and secure the scene,” Greene said, explaining that he was trying to get there to preserve evidence and make sure nobody else was in danger. According to Greene, once he got to the property he found Maggie and Paul’s bodies and determined that there were no signs of life in either of them.

Greene said when he began talking to Alex Murdaugh, Murdaugh immediately brought up the 2019 boating accident Paul was involved in. He added that Murdaugh did not look like he was crying. “He was upset, but I did not see any visible tears,” Greene said.

Greene said Alex Murduagh told him he had retrieved a shotgun after discovering the scene. Green reportedly took the gun and put it in his vehicle, because of how “nervous” Murdaugh was.

Prosecutors then showed the court the shotgun that Murdaugh had when he spoke to Greene at the scene.

Sgt. Daniel Greene with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office testifies during the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh.

Next, the State admitted body-worn camera footage from Greene as evidence and showed it away from the audience because of the graphic images it contained. In the footage, Murdaugh was heard talking to Greene about Paul receiving threats after the 2019 boat crash he mentioned earlier.

The footage also caught Greene asking Murdaugh about the number of tire tracks at the scene. Murdaugh said all of them weren’t his, adding that he only left and came back one time.

Deputy Jason Chapman with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office talks about unknown tire impressions near Maggie Murdaugh's body.

Greene said during their investigation they looked under Paul’s body to see if there was a rifle beneath him and rule out the possibility that he shot his mother and then himself.

Following Greene’s testimony, the court took a brief break before the defense spoke to Greene.

During the cross-examination, Dick Harpootlian asked Greene about the tire tracks he saw and if anyone preserved the tracks at the scene. Harpootlian later asked Greene if law enforcement vehicles could have “obliterated” the tire tracks of the murder suspect. Greene admitted that it was possible but said everything deputies were shown doing in the body camera footage was the proper procedure.

RELATED: Missing truck, tire tracks: Testimony reveals new details about Murdaugh crime scene

SECOND WITNESS:

After cross-examination, the second witness, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 handler Chad McDowell, took the stand.

McDowell began his testimony by saying that securing the scene and ensuring everything was safe was their first priority. He continued saying that protecting the evidence was their second priority.

Deputy Chad McDowell with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, one of the first responders on scene, testifies during the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh.

McDowell said he recognized the .300 Blackout rifle and cartridges found at the scene because he owns a similar gun.

During cross-examination with Harpootlian, McDowell stated that he didn’t notice any blood on Murdaugh’s white shirt while at the scene.

Following McDowell’s Testimony, the court took a break for lunch.

THIRD AND FOURTH WITNESSES

Following lunch, two dispatchers testified to discuss the 911 call Murdaugh made after the murders.

The disc with the 911 call was admitted as evidence, and the call was played for the courtroom.

FIFTH WITNESS

The fifth witness to testify was Colleton County Fire and Rescue Barry McRoy. McRoy described the night of the murders saying Murdaugh “seemed very upset.” Mcroy continued by describing Paul Murdaugh’s injuries which made Alex Murdaugh visibly upset in the courtroom.

Harpootlian then cross-examined McRoy, asking him if Murdaugh’s demeanor was different that night compared to other times he had met him. McRoy stated that Murdaugh was different the night of the shooting, again describing him as “very upset.”

FINAL WITNESS

The final witness to testify was Jason Chapman with Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, who oversees special operations such as investigations and the tactical team.

Chapman said one of the first things he did when he got to the scene was he asked another deputy to go to the office and get a search warrant, which he described as a normal procedure.

Chapman also described Murdaugh’s demeanor at the scene, saying he was outwardly upset, breathing hard but not crying. “Not everyone cries, I don’t have an issue with that,” Chapman said.

Chapman then discussed Murdaugh checking Paul’s pulse, later claiming that he seemed to be fixated more on Paul’s body than Maggie’s.

According to Chapman, he also noticed many sets of tire tracks at the scene, including one that ended close to Maggie’s body. Chapman said he was bothered by the tracks because he couldn’t figure out how Maggie and Paul got to the kennels. He added that he also couldn’t find a vehicle at the scene that lined up with the tracks near Maggie’s body.

Chapman said when he asked Murdaugh how Paul and Maggie got to the kennels, Murdaugh explained that they would have driven Paul’s white F-250. However, the F-250 was not on the property.

Law enforcement issued a BOLO for the truck and it was later found just inside Hampton County.

Following Chapman’s testimony, the court adjourned for the day. They plan to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

