Newborn baby found dead next to East Rockingham railroad tracks

EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - A newborn baby was found dead Thursday next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a person called in around 2 p.m. saying they found a baby next to the railroad tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. Deputies and EMS found the baby dead.

Investigators said they’re working intensely to track down leads. If you have any information, call Richmond County 911 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers.

