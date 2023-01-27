Newborn baby found dead next to East Rockingham railroad tracks

A person called in Thursday afternoon saying they found a baby next to the railroad tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. Deputies and EMS found the baby dead.
Police Lights
Police Lights(WBNG)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - A newborn baby was found dead Thursday next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a person called in around 2 p.m. saying they found a baby next to the railroad tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. Deputies and EMS found the baby dead.

Investigators said they’re working intensely to track down leads. If you have any information, call Richmond County 911 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates to this story as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate Restaurant owner dies in housefire
Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. housefire
Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge held to support Special Olympics South Carolina
Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge held to support Special Olympics South Carolina
Investigators are continuing to work to figure out who is responsible for the killing of...
Investigators offering cash reward for information in Matthews homicide case
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Former President Donald Trump kicks off 2024 presidential campaign event in SC
Crash
1 dead following crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg Co.