Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI killing woman on Thanksgiving

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors Office announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2020 DUI crash that killed one person and injured another.

Officials said 45-year-old Jamells Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury. He was sentenced to 31 years in prison, followed by five years of home detention on probation. He was also fined $15,200 for the charges.

According to officials, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Thanksgiving in 2020. Floyd was reportedly trying to pass another driver when he crossed the center line and hit the victim’s car head-on. He then lost control of his vehicle and hit a third car.

The driver of the car hit head-on, Ericka Solesbee, sadly passed away at the scene. A passenger from Solesbee’s car was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ericka Solesbee (Family submission)

Floyd was also taken to the hospital, where a blood test showed that Floyd’s blood alcohol level was .162. SLED later conducted another blood test which showed a blood alcohol of .114 with 7.7 ng/ml of THC in his system.

Floyd’s prior criminal history included convictions for trafficking crack cocaine, other drug offenses, failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, and other driving offenses.

