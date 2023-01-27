Steve Wilks says he’s ‘disappointed but not defeated’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Steve Wilks, the Carolina Panthers’ interim head coach for the final 12 games this past season, is wishing the team’s new head coach “all the best.”

“The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I,” according to a statement Wilks tweeted out Friday morning.

He said he was “disappointed but not defeated” following Thursday’s announcement that the Panthers hired Frank Reich to lead the team.

“I do wish Frank Reich all the best,” Wilks said in his statement. “I will always be a fan of the Carolina Panthers Football Team.”

Wilks was among nine candidates interviewing for the Panthers head coaching position and was reportedly among the finalists.

The response to the hiring of Reich, who spent five seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, has been mixed.

The legal team representing Wilks expressed their frustration with the decision, saying “There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

That team, Wigdor Law, began representing Wilks in April 2022 after he joined a lawsuit filed against the NFL by former head coach Brian Flores for race discrimination when it comes to hiring head coaches and “sham” interviews with Black candidates.

For his part, Wilks said it was honor to coach the Panthers and he thanked the players, coaches and staff for their hard work and dedication.

“I took pride in representing Charlotte, a great city that I love so much. Thank you to my family, friends and the community for your overwhelming support,” Wilks said.

