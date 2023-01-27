WATCH LIVE: Crash blocks busy Greenville County road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a crash on Pelham Road that is causing a back up Friday morning.

One side of the road is closed. Traffic is getting by through the middle lane.

Our crew on scene said one person was put into an ambulance.

Stay tuned as we work to let you know when the scene is cleared.

