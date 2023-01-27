Upstate daycare worker arrested for not stopping student assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate daycare worker was arrested and charged after police said she did not stop an assault between four students.

According to a police report, 46-year-old Shate Lashundra Middleton, a teacher at GLEAMNS Head Start, was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

On Jan. 23, the Department of Social Services contacted the Greenwood Police Department in reference to unlawful conduct toward a child at GLEAMNS Head Start located at 1401 Bypass 25.

The incident took place on Jan. 20 just before 10 a.m.

The report said teacher Middleton and a second unidentified teacher were in charge of one of the classrooms of students. While both teachers were present, two students were assaulted by two other students.

Surveillance footage shows the two victims sitting at the table with the rest of the class and for approximately two hours, the two students who committed the assault repeatedly hit the victims in the face with their hands, pencils and pushed them to the ground where they kicked and stomped on them.

While the attack occurred, the report said the teachers were in view of the surveillance cameras and failed to intervene or console either of the children being assaulted.

Both employees gave statements to police that they told the students to stop, but made no effort to physically stop them because of an administration policy about not touching students.

Once an official with DSS was made aware of the incident, the students in the classroom were removed and she spoke with all parties involved. She then provided contact information for parents of all parties involved.

Middleton and the second teacher were placed on administrative leave and have since resigned from their positions.

This is an ongoing investigation.

