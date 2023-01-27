Upstate men charged for allegedly sexually exploiting minors

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that two Upstate men were recently taken into custody on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators said they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to 20-year-old Jordan Blackwell of Gaffney. They added that Blackwell allegedly distributed child sexual abuse material and 46-year-old Billy Bennett possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Bennet was taken into custody and charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count.

Blackwell was taken into custody and charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count.

