WATCH: Alex Murdaugh’s first interview with SLED after double murder

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday a circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had with law enforcement on the night his wife and youngest son were murdered.

The interview recorded inside the patrol car of South Carolina Law Enforcement Division special agent David Owen lasts just over half an hour.

ALEX’S ACCOUNT OF FINDING THE SCENE

Murdaugh said he knew something was wrong when he returned to the hunting lodge on Moselle Road on the night of June 6, 2021.

“I pulled up and I could see them and I knew something was bad,” he tells Owen. “My boy over there, I could see it was…”

Alex Murdaugh sobs while describing seeing the graphic injuries to his son. Someone shot Paul Murdaugh twice with a shotgun. The second shot went through his head and was immediately fatal.

He tells Owen that he tried to roll Paul’s body over and his cell phone “popped out of his pocket.” An expert for the state prosecutors said a blood stain in Paul Murdaugh’s pocket indicates his phone was removed by someone after he died.

“I started to try to do something with it, thinking maybe, but then I put it back down really quickly,” Murdaugh said.

He said he tried to take both his wife and son’s pulse and then called 911 immediately. In the 911 call, Murdaugh tells the dispatcher he is retrieving a shotgun for his own protection. First responders on the scene secured the weapon, which was a 12-gauge shotgun that had a 16-gauge shell inside.

MURDAUGH’S ALIBI CLAIM

Alex Murdaugh described his movements that day, telling Owen he was at the house and spent time with Paul before taking a nap and then leaving briefly around 9 p.m.

Murdaugh and his defense team said he was visiting his mother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s when Maggie and Paul were killed. His father was in the hospital at the time and died three days after the murders.

Murdaugh shows Owen his phone and a text sent to Maggie at 9:08 p.m. saying, “Going to check on M. Be right back.”

He said he called her when he was leaving his mother’s house after a short visit, but she didn’t answer. He texted her again at 9:47 p.m. but did not receive a response.

Prosecutors said according to cell phone records, Paul and Maggie’s cell phones locked at 8:49 p.m. for the last time and were never unlocked again. In his opening statements, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said Alex’s voice can be heard in a video captured on Paul’s phone at 8:45 p.m.

QUESTIONS ABOUT POSSIBLE SUSPECTS

Special agent Owen asked Alex Murdaugh if Maggie and Paul had been arguing prior to the shooting. Murdaugh said they had not. In court testimony, investigators who were first on the scene said due to the angle of the shot killing Paul, they checked to see if a rifle was under his body to rule out the possibility he shot his mother and then himself.

Owen asks Murdaugh about his relationships with his family. Murdaugh says he and Maggie had “a wonderful marriage, wonderful relationship.” He also said his relationship with Paul was “as good as it could be.”

In his 911 call, Murdaugh mentioned Paul had received threats after the deadly boat crash in 2019 killing Mallory Beach. Paul was charged with boating under the influence in the crash and was awaiting trial at the time of his death. Owen asks about the boat crash in the interview.

“There’s been a lot of negative publicity about that,” Murdaugh said. “There’s been a lot of people online, just really vile stuff… He’s been punched and hit and just attacked a lot but, I mean, nothing like this.”

When asked if there is anyone else investigators should talk to about the homicides, Murdaugh shares a bizarre story he said a hired worker told Paul.

“I’m embarrassed to say it,” Murdaugh said. “I just hired a guy out here... He told Paul a story the other day about how when he was in high school, he got in a fight with some Black guys and the FBI undercover team observed him fighting those guys and put him on an undercover team with three Navy SEALs and that their job was to kill radical Black Panthers.”

Owen tells Murdaugh, “that’s kind of a farfetched story.”

The man Murdaugh names in the interview is on the list of witnesses who may testify in the murder trial.

POSSIBLE SCENE EVIDENCE

In the video, Owen asks Murdaugh if they stored guns on the property.

“They’re frequently out here,” Murdaugh said. “I need to find out if there are any out here because I know there was a shotgun. There was a 12-gauge shotgun out here. I’ll have to find out exactly when that was. I think it got put up but I’m not positive.”

He estimates they probably have 20 to 25 guns at the home, including rifles and pistols.

Owen asked Murdaugh if he had any cameras on the property. He said there were cameras on deer stands, but none near the kennels where Paul and Maggie were killed.

