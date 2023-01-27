Worker rescued after accident at Upstate school construction site

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews said a worker was pulled from a manhole with rope rescue equipment after an accident at a construction site on Friday.

Tyger River Fire Department was dispatched to the construction site for the new Tyger River Elementary School on East Wade Hampton Boulevard around 8 a.m.

Firefighters said the worker fell 10 to 15 feet down a manhole. It took about 45 minutes to get him out using rope and a tripod.

The worker was transported to the hospital after the fall.

