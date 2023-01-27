Worker rescued after accident at Upstate school construction site

Construction site for Tyger River Elementary School on East Wade Hampton Boulevard. A worker...
Construction site for Tyger River Elementary School on East Wade Hampton Boulevard. A worker fell into a manhole and was rescued.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews said a worker was pulled from a manhole with rope rescue equipment after an accident at a construction site on Friday.

Tyger River Fire Department was dispatched to the construction site for the new Tyger River Elementary School on East Wade Hampton Boulevard around 8 a.m.

Firefighters said the worker fell 10 to 15 feet down a manhole. It took about 45 minutes to get him out using rope and a tripod.

The worker was transported to the hospital after the fall.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lawyer Lori recaps first day of testimony in Murdaugh trial
Lawyer Lori recaps first day of testimony in Murdaugh trial
Prepare your car for cold weather
Prepare your car for cold weather
Woman hikes all SC trails
Woman hikes all SC trails
Kevin Michael Polich
Former North Myrtle Beach firefighter charged with sex crimes involving minor in Greenville County