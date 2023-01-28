1 dead after crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Laurens County.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:02 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on East Jerry Road near Brown Road.

Highway Patrol said a vehicle traveling north on East Jerry Road traveled off the road to the right, overcorrected, resulting in the vehicle re-entering the road and crossing the centerline. This resulted in the vehicle being hit on the passenger side by a 2009 Lincoln sedan that was traveling south on East Jerry Road.

The driver of the Lincoln was taken to the hospital, but the driver of the other vehicle died at the scene, troopers said.

