1 dead following crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Saturday morning on I-85 northbound, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. near the 72-mile marker in the left lane.

According to Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was getting out of a disabled vehicle in the median when they were hit by a Kia SUV traveling north on I-85.

Unfortunately, the pedestrian passed away at the scene. However, troopers said there are no charges at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.