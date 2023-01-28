1 dead following crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Saturday morning on I-85 northbound, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. near the 72-mile marker in the left lane.
According to Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was getting out of a disabled vehicle in the median when they were hit by a Kia SUV traveling north on I-85.
Unfortunately, the pedestrian passed away at the scene. However, troopers said there are no charges at this time.
