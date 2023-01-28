1 dead following crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Saturday morning on I-85 northbound, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. near the 72-mile marker in the left lane.

According to Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was getting out of a disabled vehicle in the median when they were hit by a Kia SUV traveling north on I-85.

Unfortunately, the pedestrian passed away at the scene. However, troopers said there are no charges at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crash
18-year-old dies in overnight crash in Laurens Co.
Crash
1 dead following crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg Co.
Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina
Marion Police searching for man wanted for armed robbery on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
WANTED: Police searching for armed, dangerous man after robbery in SC