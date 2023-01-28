1 dead following crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg Co.

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg County.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on Highway 80 near SC 290 east of Greer.

Troopers said the driver of a 2006 Volkswagen was traveling west on Highway 80 and traveled off the right side of the road, lost control, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail. They said the driver then traveled down an embankment and hit a tree.

Sadly, the driver, the only occupant, passed away at the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina
Marion Police searching for man wanted for armed robbery on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
WANTED: Police searching for armed, dangerous man after armed robbery in NC
Crash
1 dead after crash in Laurens County
Honoring a local liberator
Group honors Upstate man who helped liberate concentration camps in Holocaust