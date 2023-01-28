1 dead following crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg County.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on Highway 80 near SC 290 east of Greer.

Troopers said the driver of a 2006 Volkswagen was traveling west on Highway 80 and traveled off the right side of the road, lost control, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail. They said the driver then traveled down an embankment and hit a tree.

Sadly, the driver, the only occupant, passed away at the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.