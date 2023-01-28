18-year-old dies in overnight crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Laurens County.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:02 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on East Jerry Road near Brown Road.

The Laurens County Coroner said the driver of a Chevrolet pickup traveling north on East Jerry Road traveled off the right-side of the road, overcorrected, crossing the centerline and was hit on the passenger side by a 2009 Lincoln sedan that was traveling south on East Jerry Road.

The driver of the Lincoln was taken to the hospital.

However, the driver of the Chevrolet, 18-year-old Taylor Tisdale, died at the scene, the coroner said.

Tisdale was a student at Clinton High School and football player.

