20-year-old pedestrian hit, killed on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Saturday morning on I-85 northbound, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. near the 72-mile marker in the left lane.

According to Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was getting out of a disabled vehicle in the median when they were hit by a Kia SUV traveling north on I-85.

Unfortunately, the pedestrian, 20-year-old Daniel Logan Shepard, passed away at the scene. However, troopers said there are no charges at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coroner responding to Greenville Co. crash
86-year-old dies following crash in Greenville County
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Former President Donald Trump kicks off 2024 presidential campaign event in SC
Crash
18-year-old dies in overnight crash in Laurens Co.
Crash
1 dead following crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg Co.