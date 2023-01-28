20-year-old pedestrian hit, killed on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Saturday morning on I-85 northbound, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. near the 72-mile marker in the left lane.

According to Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was getting out of a disabled vehicle in the median when they were hit by a Kia SUV traveling north on I-85.

Unfortunately, the pedestrian, 20-year-old Daniel Logan Shepard, passed away at the scene. However, troopers said there are no charges at this time.

