Coast Guard suspends search for 23-year-old boater in North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person is still missing after a boat took on water Thursday evening in the North Myrtle Beach area.

Rescue crews, including the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad and Horry County Fire Rescue, were called to a report of a boat taking on water and sinking with two people on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard issued an update early Friday stating a 23-year-old man was still missing after a search through the evening Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants while duck hunting on a 16-foot jon boat. The other boater was found and rescued from the north jetties, where the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean meet.

Later Friday, the Coast Guard announced they were suspending the active search after crews covered 694 miles.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the family at this difficult time,” said Lt. Emily M Trudeau, Sector Charleston PAO.

North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said if needed they would stand up another crew to resume the search Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at 305-415-6800.

