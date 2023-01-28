Coroner’s office responding to crash in Greenville County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are responding to a crash along Augusta Road near Sterling Grove Road.

Officials said one person died following the crash and at least one other was taken to the hospital with injuries.

According to officials, they are still investigating the situation and working to figure out what happened. We will update this story as officials release new details.

