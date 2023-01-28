Former President Donald Trump kicks off 2024 presidential campaign event in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former President Donald Trump is unveiling his South Carolina leadership team as part of his first public 2024 presidential campaign event from the Statehouse in Columbia on Saturday at 4 p.m.

This will be the former president’s first event since announcing his third campaign for the White House in November 2022.

He will be joined by Gov. Henry McMaster, Senator Lindsey Graham, members of the South Carolina congressional delegation and state lawmakers as he unveils his team.

