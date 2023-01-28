Investigators offering cash reward for information in Matthews homicide case

Dashawn Dean was found shot and killed in his vehicle last month.
Investigators are continuing to work to figure out who is responsible for the killing of...
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A reward is being offered in exchange for information that leads to an arrest in a Matthews homicide case that originated last month.

According to police, 27-year-old Dashawn Dean was found dead of a gunshot wound after crashing his vehicle on Moore Road last month.

Police have still not made any arrests stemming from the Dec. 13 incident, but are now asking for the public’s help in doing so.

Anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest could receive a $5,000 cash reward.

“Detectives have a lot of good information they’re working on and some leads,” Matthews Police Officer Tim Aycock said two weeks after the fatal shooting. “We need more. We want more information. A case significant like this, we want all the information and details we can get our hands on to find out how this happened and why.”

In the weeks after his death, Dean’s mother, Rachelle Armstrong, described him as being ‘full of life’ and talked about his passion for music.

“He’s just an overall loving person with a big smile, big heart,” she said. “It’s just been hard and devastating since then.”

Aycock said the homicide was the first in Matthews in nearly two years.

Anyone with information can leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or by visiting their website. Information can also be submitted by calling Det. Daniel Michalak at 704-841-6793.

