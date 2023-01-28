Law enforcement in Carolinas reacts to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Memphis authorities released footage Friday showing the beating of Tyre Nichols that resulted in five officers being charged with his death. Law enforcement officials from North Carolina and South Carolina reacted to the video Friday night.

Asheville Police Chief David Zack released a statement saying he was “outraged by the video.”

“Like many Americans, I am outraged by the video from the Memphis Police Department. The former officers’ actions are horrific, unconscionable, and an embarrassment to the profession of law enforcement.

My heart goes out to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols and the entire community of Memphis.

The Asheville Police Department remains committed to making sure we hire the highest quality candidates by recruiting and thoroughly screening the individuals we are employing. If an officer’s behavior is not aligned with our extremely high standards and values my goal as Chief of Police would be to proactively seek to dismiss them before any incidents would occur.

Our officers are trained to treat everyone they encounter with dignity and respect, and we will continue to work hard to make sure those values continue to prevail.”

- Chief David Zack, Asheville Police Chief

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel released a statement calling Nichols’ murder “shocking and disgusting”

“The murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is shocking and disgusting.

Police officers must be held to the highest standard. The unspeakable actions of these officers erase the many positive strides law enforcement has made in communities across the country in recent years.

Police officers who choose to betray the oath they are sworn to uphold should be criminally charged and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Law enforcement is an honorable profession, but the actions of these five officers tarnish the badge of every officer who is committed to policing with professionalism, integrity, respect, and compassion.

I understand that people are upset. I am upset, too.

I fully support your right to protest peacefully so that your voices can be heard. I urge any protest to remain peaceful and lawful.

I commit to you that the law enforcement community in South Carolina will continue to build positive relationships with the communities we serve. Any officer who breaks the law will be held accountable.”

- SLED Chief Mark Keel

Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage from the incident.

WARNING: Coverage of the incident may contain extremely graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols

