Murdaugh trial recap: Law enforcement breaks down first hours of investigation

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Testimony continued in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh Friday, and witnesses included investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

The trial resumed at 9:30 a.m., and the State called Laura Rutland, a detective with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, as the day’s first witness.

Rutland said she was called out to the crime scene on the night of the shooting and was the person who secured the search warrant for the Moselle property.

Prosecutor John Meadors asks for information about a photograph from Laura Rutland, CCSO crime scene investigator, as she testifies during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial

According to Rutland, Murdaugh’s attorney Danny Henderson came to the scene, and they went to SLED agent David Owen’s car to interview Murdaugh. Rutland described the interview, saying that Owens and Alex sat in the front while she sat in the back with Henderson.

When asked if it seemed like Murdaugh was under the influence of anything during the interview, Rutland said no, adding that he understood the questions they asked.

The court then played a recording of the interview, which lasted around 30 minutes.

During the interview, Murdaugh was seen breaking down as he told them about finding Paul, saying he tried to turn him over when his cell phone fell out of his pocket. Murdaugh stated that he initially picked up the phone but decided to put it back down “real quick.”

Murdaugh continued in the interview, telling them that he went over to Maggie next, but did not touch her much.

After discovering Maggie and Paul, Murdaugh said he called 911 and his family.

Murdaugh explained in the interview that he had gone to check on his parents when the alleged murders happened and found them when he returned. Murdaugh claimed that Paul was getting ready to plant sunflowers, and Maggie was a dog lover, so it wasn’t abnormal for them to be in the area around the kennels where they were reportedly killed.

Murdaugh, during the interview, described his relationship with Paul and Maggie as “wonderful.” He added that he sometimes argued with Maggie, but their marriage was good.

When Murdaugh was asked if the family had any problems lately, he talked about the boat crash again, reiterating that Paul gets threats “all the time” because of it.

Images of evidence presented in court during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial

The recording of the interview then ended, and Rutland was asked a few questions about it. Rutland mentioned that she found it strange that Murdaugh would visit his mother because she believes Alzheimer’s patients are worse at night.

When asked if she saw any blood on Murdaugh’s shirt, shoes, or hand on the night of the murder, Rutland said, “they were clean.”

Following this exchange, the court took a brief break before Jim Griffin came up to cross-examine Rutland for the defense.

Griffin began by asking Rutland if she was criticizing Murdaugh for visiting his mother on the day his father went to the hospital. Rutland said she just made a note of it.

Griffin then asked if the search warrant Rutland got was executed that night. Rutland responded that she knew it was because she was with SLED when they executed it. After being asked a few more questions about the search warrant, Rutland said she was only asked to get the warrant, adding that it was turned over to SLED.

Griffin continued questioning Rutland, asking if Alex Murdaugh was a suspect on the first night. Rutland responded by telling Griffin that everyone was a suspect that night.

Rutland ended her testimony by saying that Murdaugh’s hands, arms, clothes and shoes were all clean when she talked to him a few hours after the 911 call. She added that it looked like Murdaugh changed clothes because the items he wore were clean, even though it was raining and he was sweating.

SECOND WITNESS

The next witness was Dalila Cirencione, a special agent with the behavioral science unit at SLED. Cirencione said the night of the murders she worked with the crime scene unit.

Dalila Cirencione, an investigator with SLED, discusses evidence gathered at the crime scene as she testifies during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial

Cirencione’s testimony was brief. She said she collected DNA swabs from both victims and picked up an iPhone from the scene, which was turned over to someone else.

THIRD WITNESS

The final witness of the day was Melinda Worley, a senior criminalist in the latent print unit of SLED’s forensic services lab.

Worley said she was in Columbia when she headed to the scene just after 10:30 p.m., adding that she arrived at the Moselle property shortly after midnight.

According to Worley, she met with David Owen when she got there. She said she was then given a 12-gauge shotgun from the scene, which she unloaded to find a 16-gauge shell inside.

Melinda Worley, SLED foot and tire tread expert, discusses evidence found at the crime scene as she testifies during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial

Shortly before the court took a break for lunch, Worley talks about the feed room where Paul was found, and the evidence gathered there.

After court resumed after lunch, Worley described Maggie’s body, saying a .300 Blackout shell casing was found near her knees. Worley continued saying a total of five .300 Blackout casings were found at the scene.

Worley stated that the items taken to SLED’s lab from the scene included three shotguns, a night vision scope, a rifle, used and unused ammunition, empty boxes in the gun storage room and trash.

Worley also testified that a 16-gauge shotgun shell was found in Murdaugh’s car and that .300 Blackout rounds were later found in the center console of Paul’s truck.

The day concluded with Worley testifying that .300 Blackout ammunition and cartridges were found at other areas of the property when SLED returned to search again.

The court is in recess until 9:30 a.m. Monday where they will begin with the defense’s cross-examination of Worley.

