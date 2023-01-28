Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge held to support Special Olympics South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite a colder start to the weekend in Myrtle Beach, a number of people took a dip in the ocean for a good cause.

The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge was held Saturday morning at the Sands Ocean Club Resort. Proceeds from the event went toward Special Olympics South Carolina.

First responders and others in the community came out to show their support.

The event is put on by the fundraising group Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Law enforcement officers from across Horry County raise money for the Special Olympics and help carry the Flame of Hope into the opening ceremony.

There were even folks dressed up as characters from “Star Wars” to make the event a little more fun.

WATCH: It looks like we had some Star Wars characters make their way to the Grand Strand for this morning's Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge! 🏊‍♂️🥶



