Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. housefire

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a structure fire Friday night.

The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson.

Officials say 81-year-old Edgar Hunter Jr. was pronounced dead on scene.

Mac's Drive In
Mac's Drive In(WHNS)

Hunter Jr. - otherwise known as “Teddy”- was the owner of Mac’s Drive In in Clemson.

Friends of the family say Mac’s Drive In will remain closed for the next few weeks.

Officials say the death is under investigation by Clemson City Police Department.

