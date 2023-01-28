WANTED: Police searching for armed, dangerous man after armed robbery in NC

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department is searching for a man wanted for armed robbery of a BP gas station that happened on Thursday.

Police said 36-year-old Walter Raleigh Williamson is wanted for armed robbery of the BP located at I-26 and Asheville Hwy. on Jan. 26.

Williams is in a 2005 Grey Buick Rendezvous with NC tag THX6599, officers said.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, police said he was seen near West Henderson Street between 221 Bypass and Zaxby’s area asking for a ride.

According to the department, he is six feet inches tall, weighs 233 pounds and is wearing a blue in color hooded sweatshirt, baggy pants with a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 828-652-4000.

