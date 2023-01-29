Chase Hunter returns, leads No. 24 Clemson to 82-81 win at Florida State

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson men’s basketball improves to 10-1 in the ACC with a one-point victory of Florida State. The Tigers fought back in the final seconds for another come-back conference win.

Chase Hunter returned to the lineup after missing a few games with a foot injury. He scored the game-winning free-throw, drawing the foul after he took the ball the length of the court to tie the game with 4.5 seconds remaining.

Hunter had 26 points in his return to the court. The Tigers were led by Hunter Tyson with 27 points, 7 rebounds.

