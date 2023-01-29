Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say

Officials said he was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A firefighter in Hawaii was critically injured Friday after being sucked into a 4-foot wide storm drain and swept to sea during heavy rains, authorities said.

KHNL reports the firefighter was helping to clear out the storm drain near Waiapo Street in Kihei when he was sucked in. He was then carried about 800 yards by storm waters to where the drain emptied into the ocean.

Officials said the firefighter was tracked to where the storm drain would end up, and he was pulled out minutes later. He was found unresponsive but gained his pulse back after medical personnel performed CPR on him.

The firefighter was taken to Maui Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway I-85
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway I-85
Military father surprises son at hockey game
Military father surprises son at hockey game
Recovering lost history
Recovering lost history in SC
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Police respond to detonation in Forest City