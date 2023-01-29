Greenville Co. community holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols

Nichols died three days after he was beaten by five police officers in Memphis
Five former Memphis Police officers were indicted in the killing of Tyre Nicholas and have been...
Five former Memphis Police officers were indicted in the killing of Tyre Nicholas and have been charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County joins millions across the country to hold a vigil in response to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

Nichols was beaten by five Memphis police officers, who are also Black, after he was pulled over for a traffic stop on January 7.

