Greenville Co. community holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols
Nichols died three days after he was beaten by five police officers in Memphis
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County joins millions across the country to hold a vigil in response to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
Nichols was beaten by five Memphis police officers, who are also Black, after he was pulled over for a traffic stop on January 7.
