Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly has a heart condition and was last seen on Thursday morning.

According to deputies, 51-year-old William Scott Bruce was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 leaving his home on Adger Street in a black 2000 Infiniti G20 with the SC TAG: PXN-210.

Bruce is five-feet-one inches tall, weighs 115 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding hie whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.